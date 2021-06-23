Slim Chickens Signs 23-Unit Development Agreement

Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise which features dine-in and drive-through in the “better chicken” segment, announced today it has signed a 23-unit agreement with Florida Slims, which consists of Brian Lee, Charlie Blumberg, Jared Blair, Steven Etchen, Dan Haligas and Zach Ferrell. The first location is slated to open in the Wesley Chapel area in early 2022.



The better-chicken brand has opened more than 129 locations across the United States, Kuwait and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 600 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.



“When we were first introduced to the Slim Chickens brand, we were immediately sold on the concept – this brand is definitely special to be part of,” said Zach Ferrell, a member of Florida Slims, the investment group bringing the break-through brand to Tampa. “We’re excited to introduce members of the community to the brand. They will be ‘Slimthusiasts’ before you know it!”



Florida Slims is the group developing the brand into communities throughout Tampa and the surrounding areas. The team is experienced in real estate development and multi-unit restaurant operations. The group’s background will well equip them to open these new locations.



“Florida Slims is the perfect group to help us expand in Florida’s Gulf Coast. Their portfolio proves that they will do amazing work,” said Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “We are very excited to grow the Slim Chickens brand and break into fresh markets over the coming months.”