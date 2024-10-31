Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening in Myrtle Beach located in the Carolina Forest area at 135 Sapwood Drive. Spearheaded by Chandler Restaurant Group, this is the groups third Slim Chickens opening.

The better-chicken brand has opened almost 300 locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets. With over 1,200 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We are eager for the Myrtle Beach community to get a taste of our quality cooked-to-order chicken tenders,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “We continue to seek multi-unit operators like Chandler Restaurant Group who are committed to demonstrating Slim Chickens’ tradition of quality and hospitality to members of the community across the U.S.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“Each location opened reinforces our reputation for strong support and the proven systems that we have created for Slim Chickens franchisees, both in the U.S. and beyond,” said Sam Rothschild, Chief Strategy Officer of Slim Chickens. “Slim Chickens wouldn’t be the brand it is today without those who share our passion for Southern hospitality and delicious chicken with new communities across the globe. We look forward to welcoming more multi-unit operators like Chandler Restaurant Group and are eager to celebrate their continued success.”

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.

The better-chicken brand has experienced a 70% restaurant growth over the last three years, equaling almost 300 opened locations today and nearly a 40% increase in same-store sales over the last four years. Over the last five years, Slim Chickens has experienced substantial development growth, with over 1,200 signed agreements in the pipeline. Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.