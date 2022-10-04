Smashburger Officially Enters Chicken Wing Category

To celebrate football season, Smashburger has entered the chicken wing category with the introduction of its newest LTO menu item: a new line of chicken wings, offering three fresh flavor profiles ranging from spicy to savory:

Scorchin’ Hot: All-Natural traditional bone-in wings, tossed with Nashville Hot and served with a side of ranch dressing. Wings are sourced from USA and are hormone + steroid free.

BBQ: All-Natural traditional bone-in wings, tossed with BBQ and served with a side of ranch dressing. Wings are sourced from USA and are hormone + steroid free.

Garlic Rosemary: All-Natural traditional bone-in wings, tossed with our Signature Smash seasoning: rosemary, garlic salt pepper & thyme, served with a side of ranch dressing. Wings are sourced from USA and are hormone + steroid free.

Starting today, these flavorful new wings are available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide. With six in an order, customers can try these delicious new menu additions freshly tossed in one of the above three flavors and served with a side of ranch ($9.99). Make this meal a Smash with sides such as tots, sweet potato fries, crispy brussels sprouts or the classic Smashfries.