Smashburger Rolls Out Chorizo Cheeseburger

Smashburger, the better burger fast casual restaurant, announces the launch of its newest creation, the Chorizo Cheeseburger by Chef Rick Bayless. Developed in collaboration with the award-winning chef and restauranteur, and winner of Bravo TV's Top Chef Masters Chef Rick Bayless, the authentic Mexican-inspired burger is available at all Smashburger locations nationwide starting today through February 15, 2022. Throughout the duration of the limited time dish, Smashburger is encouraging guests to donate to the Frontera Farmer Foundation, a nonprofit organization established by Bayless in 2003 to support small sustainable farmers in the Midwest. With the end goal of raising $75k to provide these organic sustainable farmers with capital development grants, Smashburger will match each guest donation made during checkout.

“Some of my favorite things in life involve melted cheese and chorizo sausage, so bringing those bold flavors to a juicy burger was a natural progression. Add Smashburger’s top-quality, fresh ingredients and this Chorizo Cheeseburger goes over the top," says Rick Bayless, the celebrated chef, author and TV host. "I'm thrilled that this delicious collaboration will yield even more good food through its support of our Frontera Farmer Foundation, which has awarded nearly $3 million in capital improvement grants to family farms."

Smashburger’s first ever Mexican-inspired burger is made with Certified Angus Beef and topped with V&V Supremo’s spicy all-natural Mexican-style pork chorizo, then layered with melted cheddar cheese, house-made jalapeño pico de gallo, lettuce, and mayo, sandwiched between a toasted spicy chipotle bun. For this new menu item, the brand partnered with V&V Supremo, a well-known and locally loved family brand in Chicago who produces an award-winning traditional pork Mexican-style chorizo, made with 100 percent natural pork loin with no additional meat additives.

“Smashburger is thrilled to partner with one of the best chefs in the country who shares our passion for the culinary innovation process, while giving back to small community farmers,” says Carl Bachmann, President at Smashburger. “We love experimenting with unique flavor and taste profiles that complement our premium ingredients, so taking inspiration from Rick’s expertise in Mexican cuisine seemed like a natural fit for our brand. Crafted with authentic cultural flavors, the Chorizo Cheeseburger by Chef Rick Bayless provides our guests with an elevated burger experience that you won’t find anywhere else.”

Guests can order Smashburger for take-out (in-store and curbside pickup) or delivery on Smashburger.com, mobile app or through DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and GrubHub.