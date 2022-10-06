SoFresh Plots Growth in Central Florida

Tampa-based SoFresh, an emerging fresh, casual concept that serves nutritious, made-to order meals that are quick and healthy, is ready to enhance the quality food offering in Central Florida. The brand is announcing three signed leases with two local entrepreneurs that will bring the SoFresh brand to Margaritaville, Dr. Phillips, and Lake Mary, Florida, with several additional Florida locations to be announced soon.

SoFresh announced that the three new Orlando area locations are slated to open in Q1, 2023. The restaurants will be situated at 3232 Margaritaville Blvd, 11020 Daryl Carter Pkwy, Suite 140, and 4287 W Lake Mary Blvd.

The rapidly expanding franchise credits its growth by focusing on a tech forward guest experience and offering a product lineup of nutritious, made-to-order bowls, wraps, salads, and smoothies, using only the highest of quality ingredients, along with developing limited time offer and product innovations.

“SoFresh is focused on providing great quality food and beverages as we continue to grow and strengthen our brand and progress toward our 100th location,” says John Williams, Founder, VP Operations.