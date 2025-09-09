SoFresh, the Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its nutrient-rich, made-to-order meals, announced it has signed its 36th franchise agreement. The newest location will open in Rogers, Arkansas, marking SoFresh’s first entry into the state. The restaurant will be owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Wade and Trisha Hobson.

“We are thrilled to bring SoFresh to Rogers and introduce the community to our fresh, flavorful, and customizable menu,” said Wade and Trisha Hobson. “Our mission is to offer guests healthy options that fit seamlessly into their busy lifestyles, and we believe SoFresh will be a perfect addition to this growing area.”

Founded in 2014, SoFresh has built a loyal following by serving bowls, wraps, salads, quesadillas, and smoothies made from fresh, whole ingredients. With a focus on health, convenience, and flavor, SoFresh caters to a wide range of dietary preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, keto, and gluten-free.

“We’re excited to welcome Wade and Trisha to the SoFresh family,” said John Williams, Founder, VP Development at SoFresh. “Their passion for health and community makes them the ideal partners to launch our brand in Arkansas, and Rogers is a great fit for our continued growth.”

The Rogers location is expected to open in Second quarter of 2026. With this agreement, SoFresh continues to expand its footprint across the Southeast and Midwest, furthering its mission of fueling a better-for-you lifestyle through fresh and convenient dining options.