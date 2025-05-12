Two of North Carolina’s blocks are about to get brighter. South Block — a beloved better-for-you brand dishing up acai bowls, smoothies, and cold-pressed juices — announced today it will open two locations in Charlotte, North Carolina in late 2025.

Known as one of the East Coast’s first acai bowl shops, South Block was founded in 2011 and has become a northeast staple with 20 locations across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The North Carolina expansion marks the concept’s first departure outside its heritage market.

“We’re thrilled to bring our fresh flavors and good vibes to new blocks around the country,” said Amir Mostafavi, founder and CEO of South Block. “This is an exciting move for our brand, and North Carolina is the perfect beginning for our expansion. I have many friends from Virginia Tech who’ve made Charlotte their home, and it is an amazing city with an incredible vibe. Our mission is to help make people feel awesome — one block at a time — and we can’t wait to make this already incredible community even more awesome.”

Set to open later this fall, the two Charlotte locations will be located at The Bowl at Ballantyne and at Plaza Midwood.

“South Block’s purpose-driven approach to food and community mirrors The Bowl’s commitment to creating more than just a place to shop or dine, but a place to belong,” said Cayla Stauffer, marketing and events manager, Northwood Office. “We’re excited to be part of their Charlotte debut and introduce guests to their fresh and handcrafted flavors.”

In January 2024, South Block entered into a growth partnership with Savory Fund, a private equity firm that invests in emerging restaurant concepts. In the last year, South Block has added four stores, including a location at the Dulles Airport. This year, South Block plans to add an additional five stores.

“South Block has an undeniable following, and it’s time that more ‘blocks’ around the country start to experience this one-of-a-kind brand,” said Andrew K. Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Savory. “I instantly fell in love with South Block, and I know North Carolina will, too. Start with the PBJ Bowl — your mornings will never be the same.”