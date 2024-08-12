Sprockets, an AI-powered solution that helps businesses source, screen, and hire quality workers, announces the acquisition of HourWork, the leading AI-powered platform that focuses on post-hire engagement and increased retention. This strategic acquisition allows Sprockets to expand its product suite, offering businesses staffing services that cover every stage of the employment journey, from recruitment and screening to post-hire employee engagement and exit interviews.

Since our inception, Sprockets has been committed to transforming the world of hourly work by matching millions of job seekers to opportunities where they’re most likely to succeed. The addition of HourWork’s assets, with its goal of building an hourly workspace that works for everyone, perfectly aligns with Sprockets’ values. This move enables Sprockets to accelerate its growth and continue enhancing the hourly workforce experience while improving employers’ bottom lines.

“As a market leader, we’re constantly looking to innovate and expand our offerings to better serve both workers and businesses,” said AJ Richichi, CEO and founder of Sprockets. “HourWork’s dedication to transforming hourly work is a natural fit with our commitment to helping businesses hire and retain the best employees. They’ve built a phenomenal product that pairs well with the Sprockets platform to ensure that every worker has access to fulfilling job opportunities and that every business remains fully staffed with engaged, productive employees.”

HourWork customers should contact Christian Palombo at christian@sprockets.ai for details on how to continue their service.

If you’d like to learn about adding Sprockets and HourWork to your business, please visit the Sprockets website to schedule a free demo.