May is National Salad Month and to celebrate, Starbird, the nation’s first super premium fast food brand, has officially announced its latest limited-time menu. The Summer of Salads menu will be available at all of Starbird’s locations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, including the brand’s latest openings in South San Francisco and Marina del Rey. I’ve included the menu items along with photos below:

Elote Chop Salad – $12.97

o Crispy chicken, romaine & cabbage blend, elote corn, red cabbage, cojita cheese, cilantro, pickled jalapeno, tajin spiced tortilla strips, Jalapeno Lime Dressing

Cali Mediterranean Salad – $12.97

o Crispy chicken, romaine & cabbage blend, cucumber, tomato, pickled red onions, lemon tahini drizzle, fresh mint, feta cheese, za’atar seasoning, crispy pita chips, Calabrian Chili Vinaigrette

Miso Caesar Salad – $12.97

o Crispy chicken, romaine & cabbage blend, cucumber, watermelon radish, grated parmesan cheese, furikake, green onions, crispy rice noodles, Miso Caesar Dressing