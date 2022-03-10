Starbucks Launches The Energy Makers Lab with Social Influencer Jordan Fisher

Starbucks is launching The Energy Makers Lab inspired by Starbucks BAYA Energy, the brand’s first energy drink, and crafted from caffeine naturally found in coffee fruit for a boost of feel-good energy.

Led by Jordan Fisher, The Energy Makers Lab is a team of content creators, or “makers” who bring feel-good energy on social and with their communities. Through music, movement, vibrant colors, and words, our team of Energy Makers don’t just make things. They make things better. The feel-good energy projects will be shared throughout the spring and summer within their social and in-real-life communities.

Starbucks BAYA Energy drink is now available nationwide in-stores and online wherever groceries are sold for a suggested retail price of $2.89 per can. Starbucks BAYA Energy drink can also be found in select Starbucks stores nationwide.