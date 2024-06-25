On Tuesday, June 25, summertime continues at Starbucks stores in the U.S. and exciting new items join the permanent menu.

Starbucks Iced Energy Beverages, Starbucks first handcrafted energy drinks combine sparkling fruit flavors and iced tea for a cool burst of sugar-free energy.

The new Melon Burst Iced Energy features refreshing flavors of melon and cucumber balanced with bright Passion Tango tea, served over ice. Contains 180mg of caffeine, similar to a grande (16 oz.) Starbucks Cold Brew.

The new Tropical Citrus Iced Energy combines refreshing flavors of passionfruit and citrus, balanced with a bright mint-tinted green tea, served over ice. Contains 205mg of caffeine, similar to a grande (16 oz.) Starbucks Cold Brew.

Starbucks is introducing a new nondairy Vanilla Sweet Cream and nondairy Vanilla Sweet Cream cold foam, which are available year-round. The new creamer and cold foam are a delicious addition to any favorite handcrafted beverage and will be featured in the following new beverages available to order on the Starbucks app and in stores: Iced Nondairy Salted Caramel Cookie Matcha, Nondairy Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew, Cold Brew with nondairy Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam, Nondairy Chocolate Cream Cold Brew and Nondairy Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew.

New food available on the Starbucks menu year-round include the Egg, Pesto and Mozzarella Sandwich and Blueberry Streusel Muffin.

On Friday, June 28, Starbucks Rewards members can enjoy a buy one share one offer from 12-6 p.m. local time.