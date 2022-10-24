Starbucks to Offer Exclusive Deals on Veterans Day

At Starbucks, we believe veterans, service members and military spouses make our company better and communities stronger. With Veterans Day around the corner, we wanted to share with you how Starbucks will continue to honor the military community on November 11 and beyond.

Starbucks Veterans Day 2022 Offers:

As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores. New this year, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

In addition, Starbucks is donating $200,000, split evenly between Team Red, White & Blue and Team Rubicon to support the veteran community.

While Veterans Day is only one day out of the year, Starbucks commitment to supporting the military community – including hiring veterans, military spouses and opening Military Family Stores – is a year-round effort. For more information, please see below my signature.

Starbucks ongoing military commitments: