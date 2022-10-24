Starbucks to Offer Exclusive Deals on Veterans Day

At Starbucks, we believe veterans, service members and military spouses make our company better and communities stronger. With Veterans Day around the corner, we wanted to share with you how Starbucks will continue to honor the military community on November 11 and beyond.
Starbucks Veterans Day 2022 Offers:
- As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.
- New this year, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.
- In addition, Starbucks is donating $200,000, split evenly between Team Red, White & Blue and Team Rubicon to support the veteran community.
While Veterans Day is only one day out of the year, Starbucks commitment to supporting the military community – including hiring veterans, military spouses and opening Military Family Stores – is a year-round effort. For more information, please see below my signature.
Starbucks ongoing military commitments:
- In FY21, we hired more than 7,700 veterans and military spouses across Starbucks roles in the U.S.
- We have 109 Military Family Stores across the nation to-date. Starbucks Military Family Stores are located near major military bases and are designed to hire and honor soldiers, veterans, and their families, and aim to offer a welcoming space for local communities to work, unwind and gather to build a stronger community.
- We are dedicated to supporting service organizations like Headstrong, Team Red, White & Blue and Team Rubicon who help veterans as they transition to civilian life, continue to develop as leaders, and leverage their skills and passions to positively change communities.
- We offer partner (employee) benefits that accommodate the needs of our active-duty military and military families, including Military Service Pay, which provides up to 80 hours of pay each year, to eligible partners (employees), when active-duty service obligations take them away from their work with the company.
- Veteran partners can extend our Starbucks College Achievement Plan benefit to a qualified family member for 100% tuition coverage for a first-time bachelor’s degree through Arizona State University’s online program.
- As a company, we are focused on breaking the stigma around mental health through partnerships, advocacy and awareness – including in the military community.
News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.