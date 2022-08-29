Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Lineup Comes Back August 30

The first sip of a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte or Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew cues the unofficial start of the fall season for many, and Starbucks is celebrating its return alongside a full menu of fall favorites. Starting Tuesday, August 30, customers can kick off the fall season at Starbucks with their favorite seasonal beverage in hand.
Here’s everything you need to know:
- The fall sip that started it all, the iconic handcrafted Pumpkin Spice Latte is back for its 19th year, along with the fan-favorite Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, back for a fourth year.
- First introduced to the fall menu last year, the Apple Crisp Macchiato returns with a twist. Now made with creamy oatmilk and Starbucks Blonde Espresso as the standard recipe, the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato is Starbucks first fall nondairy beverage.
- Pumpkin is back in the bakery case with the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone, joining the customer favorite Pumpkin Loaf. Customers can also enjoy a new Owl Cake Pop this fall season.
- For the first time in ten years, Starbucks is debuting new designs on its whole bean coffee packages.
- Starbucks fans can celebrate the season and share their love of all things fall with the Pumpkin Portal to Fall, a fun game that tests customers’ knowledge of emojis, pop culture and Starbucks, revealing just how much of a fall expert they really are. Customers can take the quiz at www.starbuckspumpkinportal.com, and share their results on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
