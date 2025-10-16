Stonefire Grill, celebrating its 25th anniversary as a premier fast-casual family dining destination, serving generous portions of scratch-made, classic American-inspired dishes, has launched a tantalizing lineup of new seasonal menu items to delight every palate. Starting today at all Stonefire Grill locations across Southern California, guests can enjoy a variety of crave-worthy dishes made with ingredients that capture some of the most popular flavors of the season, like pear, warm spices and cornbread. Alongside eight new fall-forward dishes, Stonefire Grill is debuting a hearty and budget-conscious Family Four Pack, making it easier than ever for families to enjoy a delicious meal together.

“As the seasons change and the holidays draw near, gathering around the table to share a meal remains one of life’s simplest and most meaningful joys,” said David Youngberg, CEO of Stonefire Grill. “For 25 years, we’ve been committed to serving our communities fresh, wholesome and craveable food — at our table or yours. Being ‘Happy to Serve’ has allowed our restaurants to become the backdrop for countless celebrations and cherished moments. With our new seasonal menu, we continue the tradition of bringing people together to enjoy amazing food, meaningful conversation and lasting memories. We’re honored to be trusted with life’s most memorable moments — one bite at a time.”

Stonefire Grill’s scratch-made seasonal menu additions are:

Shrimp and Kale Caesar Salad — Grilled shrimp, chopped kale, romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons, Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing.

Pear and Gorgonzola Salad — Arugula, baby spinach, fresh pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola cheese and champagne-gorgonzola vinaigrette.

Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza — Nashville hot chicken, mozzarella, fried sage and honey hot sauce, served with ranch dressing.

Banh Mi Pizza — Pulled pork, mozzarella, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, serrano chiles, banh mi hot sauce, finished with a drizzle of sriracha ranch.

Lemon-Garlic Shrimp — Sauteed lemon-garlic shrimp served over cilantro lime rice with chopped Italian parsley.

Cornbread Casserole and Cilantro Lime Rice — Shareable sides for the season.

Cinna-Dunks— Bite-size, sugar-cinnamon breadsticks served with cream cheese frosting for dipping.

In addition to the new limited-time offerings, Stonefire Grill has introduced the Family Four Pack, created to make family dining convenient and affordable at a time when connections are paramount. Priced at $55, nearly 40% less than if purchased separately, the Family Four Pack includes a choice of barbecue or lemon garlic sliced chicken breast, a 16-inch cheese or pepperoni pizza, a shareable pasta, any premium salad and eight freshly baked breadsticks. At just $13.75 per person, the Family Four Pack reflects Stonefire Grill’s commitment to wholesome, accessible and shareable meals that don’t compromise on quality or value.