The Subway Cares Foundation, an independent, global nonprofit focused on fueling the next generation of leaders, has awarded $625,000 in Fresh Start Scholarships to 250 Subway Sandwich Artists around the world. As part of the Subway Cares Foundation’s commitment to supporting youth, the Subway Fresh Start Scholarship Program provides tuition assistance to restaurant team members continuing their education at a college, university or vocational-technical school.

“Our Fresh Start Scholarships are an investment in the world’s future leaders,” said Howard Lipman, executive director of the Subway Cares Foundation. “These outstanding team members have shown a steadfast commitment to pursuing higher education and serving their communities, and it’s an honor to support their continued growth.”

Established in 2016, the program has provided more than $5 million in Subway Fresh Start Scholarships to 2,000 Subway Sandwich Artists across North America and Australia. This year, the program was expanded to include the United Kingdom and Ireland, with winners from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“Subway’s Fresh Start Scholarship Program has inspired me to strive for excellence and give back to my community,” said SeungAh Han, scholarship recipient from Ontario, Canada, “The brand’s support and investment is a testament to the positive impact Subway has on individuals, like me, and I’m committed to making the most of this opportunity.”

The Subway Fresh Start Scholarship Program is administered through the International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS), a global leader in nonprofit and employer education assistance program services. Scholarship recipients are evaluated based on their GPA, community service hours, extracurricular campus involvement, a personal essay and recommendations.