Super Chix Inks Deal to Open 25 Stores in South Carolina

Super Chix announce the signing of a new franchise development agreement for at least 25 restaurants in South Carolina.

“We are excited for the continual growing interest in the Super Chix brand and for the solid franchise groups we are attracting to Super Chix – all strong and experienced hospitality and restaurant groups. The South Carolina market area is owned and will be developed by the Best Tasting Chix group along with their operating team. Best Tasting Chix is a solid development group, deeply experienced in business startup and expansion, and restaurant operations and development in the South Carolina market. Additionally, they already have a site to immediately develop their first Super Chix restaurant within the next few months,” says CEO Darryl Neider.

“We are delighted to be working with so many interested franchise development groups who have significant experience and background in the high-end, counter-casual dining market. Everyone who visits our newly-branded restaurants, samples our food, and experiences our concept, wants to get involved with Super Chix. This new Northeast market, in addition to other new commitments signed in 2021/22, total more than 260 future Super Chix restaurant locations. Additionally, developing new locations in South Carolina unquestionably further strengthens the reach and depth of the Super Chix Brand as well as interest in the US Eastern seaboard. I am extremely proud of our team, the Super Chix Brand and existing franchisees – we have accomplished a lot since the beginning of 2020 and now have commitments for restaurant locations in 23 states across the US. We expect this momentum will lead to additional franchise market deals and solid restaurant opening growth in 2022 and beyond and we are thrilled to bring Super Chix to new guests throughout the country. In 2022, we anticipate 16-20 total new restaurants openings in all our existing and new market territories, with double that number and more in 2023 and each year beyond. On the heels of our strong opening of the Peachtree City, GA Super Chix last month, Toledo, Ohio; Riverton, Utah; San Jose, California; Flowood, MS; and Knoxville, TN will be our next openings in April, May, and June,” says Neider.

Super Chix is a premium counter-casual, cooked-to-order dining experience bringing together superior and fresh ingredients, first-class preparation methods and recipes in a fun and welcoming dining environment. It is not a fast- food joint: in addition to superior, never-frozen crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, tenders, fresh hand-cut and seasoned fried Idaho spuds, Super Chix also specializes in fresh salads and in-store churned, hand-dipped premium frozen custard.