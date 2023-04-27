Surging Smoothie King Gets Off to Fast Start in 2023

Smoothie King announced significant development success in Q1 2023. Fueled by an 11.8 percent year-over-year increase in same-store sales and a 36 percent increase in digital sales, Smoothie King added 34 units to its growth pipeline through agreements with new and existing franchisees in key markets including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Memphis. Additionally, Smoothie King opened 21 new locations in Q1 and remains on pace to open over 100 stores by the end of 2023, with 25 units expected to launch in Q2.

“At Smoothie King, we’ve enhanced our purpose-driven menu with products aimed to help guests lead more active lifestyles. As consumers shift their mindset to be more health-focused, our approach has resulted in an increase in sales and store traffic across the system,” says Wan Kim, CEO of Smoothie King. “The success we’ve been able to achieve has captured the attention of experienced franchisees nationwide, and they’ve seen first-hand how current consumer preferences has increased the allure of our franchise opportunity. There’s never been a better time to join the Smoothie King family.”

In addition to its development success in Q1, Smoothie King continues to focus on driving profitability for its wide network of franchisees. To help increase unit sales, the brand has prioritized menu innovation that provides guests with new options that allow them to achieve their health and fitness goals. Most recently, Smoothie King launched a lineup of Smoothie Bowls, enabling the brand to become the largest bowl distributor in the country. Additionally, Smoothie Bowls and the introduction of Smoothie King’s Power Meal Smoothies in late 2022 allowed the brand to see a 64 percent year-over-year increase in signups for their Healthy Rewards loyalty program. To further position its operators for success, Smoothie King also offers a variety of prototypes for franchisees to consider when building out their portfolio, including a new drive-thru-only prototype launched in 2022.

To expand further, Smoothie King is seeking experienced operators interested in growing their portfolio with a brand committed to providing products that inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle.

Single- and multi-unit development opportunities are available, as well as incentives for active-duty U.S. military or veterans and for first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians.