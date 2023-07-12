SusieCakes to Offer Barbie-Inspired Desserts Ahead of the Featured Film

The much-anticipated Barbie movie is premiering July 21 and SusieCakes has the perfect treat to get movie-goers in the spirit. Even the star of the Barbie movie herself, Margot Robbie, had a Barbie cake from SusieCakes last year to celebrate her birthday while filming on set.

The all-American bakery offers Barbie cakes with the option to choose from 3 different Barbie dolls, your choice of sprinkles, cake flavor and buttercream.

The Barbie cake will be decorated with your choice of confetti sprinkles or rainbow sprinkles, frosting in SusiePink, SusieBlue, white vanilla, or chocolate buttercream. Cake flavor options include vanilla, vanilla confetti, chocolate or red velvet.