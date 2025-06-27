North Carolina is about to get a lot sweeter as Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the ultra-popular restaurant brand serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner and specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, announces its first location in the state in Cary, marking a major milestone in the brand’s continued southern expansion. The creperie will be situated at 1 Fenton Main Street, Suite 190, set to open in the fall of 2025.

The Cary store will mark the second opening under a landmark 15-unit development agreement between Sweet Paris and Virentes Hospitality, an investment arm of the multi-family office Virentes Partners Group, with over a century of combined entrepreneurial expertise. Comprised of three families of seasoned operators, Virentes has a proven history of scaling multi-unit ventures across a range of industries. After an extensive evaluation of more than 50 food and beverage concepts, the group invested in Sweet Paris in 2024, with plans to introduce the brand across Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

“Cary, and specifically Fenton, has this incredible mix of energy and refinement. It’s the kind of place where people come to connect, unwind, and treat themselves,” said Jim D’Aquila, Managing Member of Virentes Hospitality. “That’s exactly the kind of experience we want to create with Sweet Paris. It’s a concept that invites people in and gives them a reason to stay. We’re proud to introduce the concept to North Carolina and can’t wait to see the community of Cary embrace it.”

Nestled in the heart of Cary, Fenton is a vibrant, walkable mixed-use destination known for its curated blend of high-end retail, chef-driven dining, artful public spaces, and upscale residential offerings. As one of North Carolina’s most talked-about lifestyle hubs, Fenton sets the stage for a restaurant experience that’s as aesthetically stunning as it is delicious. Sweet Paris will join a lineup of trendsetting culinary concepts, offering guests a high-end yet approachable experience complete with marble-topped tables, artisan crêpes, and an atmosphere designed for both connection and escape.

“Virentes Hospitality has been instrumental in growing Sweet Paris with thoughtfulness and precision, and we’re thrilled to see them bring the concept to a new market in Fenton-Cary,” said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. “Their ability to scale while staying true to our brand’s charm and quality is exceptional. Fenton is a vibrant, fast-growing destination, and we’re confident this location will quickly become a beloved spot for guests to escape and indulge.”

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café continues to expand nationwide, now boasting 21 stores in operation in Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, Texas, and Mexico. Founded in 2012 by Ivan and Allison Chavez, Sweet Paris is on a mission to revive the art of eating crepes. The brand continues to embark towards national expansion and is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.