Sweetfin Creates Bowl with Vietnamese Social Media Star Tway Nguyen

Dedicated to innovating its menu with culinary inspiration from cultures across the globe, Sweetfin is unveiling a new, limited-time bowl with the help of Vietnamese social media star and chef Tway “Twaydabae” Nguyen.

Tway is Vietnamese-born social media personality who is famous for her Twaydabae channel, spanning across multiple social media platforms. She has gained massive popularity for her easy recipes, food reviews and comparisons and challenges. On TikTok, she has blown up from her super-personable, highly-tasteful and original cooking videos.

From July 6 to Sept. 30, the chef-driven, California-inspired poke concept will feature The Tway Bowl — handcrafted by Nguyen and Sweetfin Culinary Director Andrea Cuellar. Inspired by Nguyen’s Vietnamese roots and culinary style, The Tway Bowl is a refreshing, herbaceous bowl with vermicelli noodles and topped with a classic Vietnamese sauce, crispy onions and rice crackers. The limited-time bowl also comes with a choice of protein as well as sesame seeds, scallions, cilantro, cucumber, house-made pickled carrots and daikon.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Tway to add a new culture’s influence on our menu,” says Sweetfin President and Co-Founder Seth Cohen. “The Tway Bowl is one-of-a-kind and offers a bite into the rich culinary history of Vietnam, as well as refreshing flavors perfect for summer. We can’t wait to let our guests try this amazing bowl!”

Well-known for popularizing Hawaiian poke in the United States, Sweetfin was one of the first standalone poke concepts outside of Hawaii. Sweetfin’s chef-driven, 100% gluten-free menu uses premium quality ingredients, sustainable fish and homemade preparations for all of its sauces, bases and toppings. As a California-inspired concept, Sweetfin’s menu takes culinary inspiration from a number of different cultures ranging from Japanese to Korean.