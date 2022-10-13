Sweetgreen Introduces Fall Menu with New Proteins

sweetgreen’s fall menu, available today (October 13), is introducing two brand new ingredients to California markets: Turkey Meatballs and Roasted Salmon.

Exclusively available in sweetgreens across Southern California (LA and San Diego), the new Teriyaki Meatball Plate marries the new flavorful protein with warm wild rice, roasted sweet potatoes and creamy sesame teriyaki dressing, while the Miso Salmon Plate offers wild-caught, sustainably-harvested roasted salmon paired with warm wild rice and miso sesame ginger dressing. For those living in Northern California, sweetgreen will be offering both the Teriyaki Meatball and the Miso Salmon in grain bowl versions, featuring double the grains for double the heartiness!

These new items join the menu next to returning fan favorite seasonal dishes – the Chicken + Brussels salad, as well as the Curry Cauliflower warm bowl and the Buffalo Cauliflower side dish, with cauliflower sourced from several regional suppliers.

The fall menu will be available through January 11.