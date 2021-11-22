Sweetgreen Launches Campaign to 'Rewrite the Future of Food'

As sweetgreen makes its monumental debut on the New York Stock Exchange, the brand has launched a new campaign that calls on the nation to “rewrite the future of food,” furthering their mission to inspire the next generation of healthy eaters and reimagine fast food.

The campaign showcases sweetgreen’s unique supply chain story that comes to life visually by juxtaposing images of farmers and ingredients with sweetgreen’s dishes. From day one, sweetgreen has worked with farmers to source its ingredients as sustainably and locally as possible, and make fresh, real food from scratch every day.

The campaign appears in NYC across static billboards, as well as Chicago and Washington, DC. Concept and imagery for the new campaign was helmed by sweetgreen’s fully operational in-house creative agency.