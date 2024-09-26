Earlier this month, history was made when Taco Bell secured National Day Calendar’s official blessing to move National Taco Day, previously on October 4, to the first Tuesday of October, permanently. After hearing fans’ callouts on National Taco Day not landing on Taco Tuesday, Taco Bell and National Day Calendar had no other choice but to right this wrong for taco lovers everywhere. Now, with that hurdle cleared, Taco Bell kicks off a month-long celebration every Tuesday in October, starting with one of its biggest Tuesday Drops yet on National Taco Day — $1 tacos for 10 hours, on one of the biggest taco holidays of the year, and the best day of the week for tacos.

Throughout the month of October, Rewards Members can expect epic in-app Tuesday Drops each week with exclusive deals and offers, including the opportunity to get a free taco reward on Taco Tuesdays for a year, a VIP visit to Taco Bell’s Test Kitchen to taste its iconic menu innovations, and exclusive merch.

Take a look at how Taco Bell Rewards Members can make the celebration last all month long, exclusively on the Taco Bell app:

$1 Tacos for 10 Hours on National Taco Day, 10/1* — An epically historic move deserves an equally epic celebration: One of Taco Bell’s biggest Tuesday Drops yet – $1 tacos every hour for 10 hours. We’re talking up to 100,000 tacos! On National Taco Day’s new Taco Tuesday date, October 1, Rewards Members can redeem a new iconic Taco Bell taco for $1 dropping every hour from 10AM-7PM. Taco lovers can enjoy up to 10 tacos throughout the day for a total of $10 if they get in on each drop. From classics to newer favorites, crunchy to soft, cheesy to spicy, here’s the taco lineup:

10AM – Crunchy Taco (10,000 available for redemption)

11AM – Double Stacked Taco (10,000 available for redemption)

12PM – Chalupa Supreme (10,000 available for redemption)

1PM – Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos (10,000 available for redemption)

2PM – Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco (10,000 available for redemption)

3PM – Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (10,000 available for redemption)

4PM – Soft Taco Supreme (10,000 available for redemption)

5PM – Cheesy Gordita Crunch (10,000 available for redemption)

6PM – Crunchy Taco Supreme (10,000 available for redemption)

7PM – Soft Taco (10,000 available for redemption)

VIP Visit to Taco Bell’s Test Kitchen (Dropping on 10/8 at 2PM PST) — Taco Bell will be opening its headquarters in sunny Southern California to five lucky Rewards Members (and their plus ones) for a behind-the-scenes look and taste of Taco Bell’s greatest innovations. Taco Bell’s Test Kitchen is where iconic favorites like the Doritos® Locos Tacos, Volcano Taco and BIG Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme go from being just a concept to being available nationwide. The VIP headquarters visit will include a private tour, a trip to the on-site Taco Bell restaurant, and a confidential tasting experience at the top-secret Taco Bell Test Kitchen. Guests will meet with Taco Bell’s culinary masterminds and be some of the first to taste upcoming, unreleased menu items before they launch nationwide. Rewards Members who participate in the Test Kitchen will also receive a voucher of $1,200 toward travel & accommodation.

Taco Tuesday Liberation-versary! Free Tacos on Tuesdays for a Year (Dropping on 10/15 at 2pm PST)*** — Allowing businesses big and small to say Taco Tuesday without fear of legal consequence just makes sense. That’s why Taco Bell filed petitions in 2023 to cancel the trademark registrations, and on October 24, the phrase was officially liberated for all. To mark the special anniversary, Taco Bell is offering 500 Rewards Members a one-year taco deal where they will get a free Taco Bell Soft or Crunchy Taco reward in their app every Taco Tuesday for a year.

Pick Your $1 Fave (Dropping on 10/22 at 2PM PST)— Taco Bell has developed cult-favorite menu items throughout the years that have quickly become number one in our hearts, so we’re serving up the most crave-worthy icons for just $1! From the legendary Cheesy Gordita Crunch to the game-changing Nacho Fries and noteworthy Beefy Five-Layer Burrito, 50,000 Rewards Members can pick one of eight classics for just $1. The eight menu items to choose from include Cheesy Gordita Crunch, Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, Cheese Quesadilla, Burrito Supreme, Beefy 5 Layer Burrito, Regular Nacho Fries, DLT Supreme and Chalupa.

Exclusive Merch (Dropping on 10/29 at 2PM PST) — To close out the month-long celebration of National Taco Day’s new, forever date, Taco Bell is giving away 500 hoodie and cup bundles with unique designs that capture the brand’s aesthetic throughout the years, exclusively for Rewards Members. The merch drop will feature five different sets of various designs that are uniquely Taco Bell.

“Once the National Day Calendar gave us their official blessing to move the National Taco Day holiday to its rightful home – Tuesdays – we knew our celebration had to be equally as big,” said Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery. “We’re excited to unite taco lovers nationwide over the shared love of tacos on Taco Tuesday, October 1 and give our fans more than one way to celebrate during every Taco Tuesday in the month of October.”