Taco Bell fans in Indianapolis, IN are getting an exclusive first taste as the brand tests the new Luxe Value Menu — a craveable lineup of premium innovations, all priced at $3 or less each. This bold take on value is available for a limited time at select locations in the Indianapolis area.

An evolution of the beloved Cravings Value Menu, this flavor forward, fan fueled test lineup features five premium items: Mini Taco Salad, Chipotle Ranch Chicken Stacker, Beefy Potato Loaded Griller, Chips & Nacho Supreme Dip and Salted Caramel Churros. These new additions will be available alongside existing favorites, including the Cheesy Roll Up, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito, Three-Cheese Chicken Flatbread and the Cheesy Double Beef Burrito.

The menu will be available at select locations across the Indianapolis area starting July 17th, while supplies last.

Bold Flavors, No Compromises

The Luxe Value Menu is where bold meets everyday. Creations like the Mini Taco Salad — first teased at Live Más LIVE — deliver premium flavors and craveable formats made accessible. It’s value without compromise: bold, unexpected, and unmistakably Taco Bell.

From handheld stacks to indulgent dips, the Luxe Value Menu test is built to satisfy every craving — and proves fans can have it all: flavor, variety, innovation, and value. All for three bucks or less.

Luxe for Every Craving

The Luxe Value Menu features five craveable items — including a brand-new innovation debut.

Mini Taco Salad – A new take on a classic, featuring seasoned beef, Chipotle Sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and refried beans in a crispy, golden tortilla bowl.

– A new take on a classic, featuring seasoned beef, Chipotle Sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and refried beans in a crispy, golden tortilla bowl. Chipotle Ranch Chicken Stacker – Grilled all-white-meat chicken, double sauces (Avocado Ranch Sauce + creamy Chipotle Sauce), three-cheese blend, lettuce, and tomatoes all folded into Taco Bell’s signature Stacker format.

– Grilled all-white-meat chicken, double sauces (Avocado Ranch Sauce + creamy Chipotle Sauce), three-cheese blend, lettuce, and tomatoes all folded into Taco Bell’s signature Stacker format. Beefy Potato Loaded Griller – A grilled roll-up filled with seasoned beef, crispy potato bites, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Chipotle Sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream.

– A grilled roll-up filled with seasoned beef, crispy potato bites, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Chipotle Sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream. Chips & Nacho Supreme Dip – Layers of seasoned beef, beans, Nacho Cheese Sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, pico de gallo, and a three-cheese blend—served with tortilla chips for scoopable satisfaction.

– Layers of seasoned beef, beans, Nacho Cheese Sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, pico de gallo, and a three-cheese blend—served with tortilla chips for scoopable satisfaction. SaltedCaramelChurros– Crispy-on-the-outside, creamy-on-the-inside, churros dusted in salted caramel sugar for a street-food-inspired dessert moment.

Building a Value Legacy

The Luxe Value Menu test is a natural extension of Taco Bell’s evolving value story and commitment to providing accessible options for all lifestyles and cravings. Since its value-forward roots, Taco Bell continues to deliver premium menu items at every price point.

Alongside the original Cravings Value Menu, currently available nationwide, this new lineup lets Taco Bell innovate to meet fans where they are. Now, the Luxe Value Menu takes that mission even further — bringing bold, everyday indulgence to the $3-and- under crowd.