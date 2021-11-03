Taco Cabana Rolls Out Holiday Party Pack and Gift Card Promotion

Now through December 31, 2021, Taco Cabana invites guests to celebrate the holiday season with its Holiday Party Pack (Holiday Taco Bar) and Holiday gift card promotion. Great for any holiday get-together, the party pack includes signature TC menu items perfect for large groups for just $129.99. Additionally, for every $25 spent on TC gift cards, guests will receive a free $5 Holiday Guest Appreciation gift card in return to use toward a future purchase.

The Holiday Party Pack (Holiday Taco Bar) is available now for purchase for $129.99 and serves 10 people. TC fans will enjoy chips and queso, 10 churros, a gallon of tea, and 20 tortillas (choice of flour or corn) included in the package. As for the protein, TC guests can enjoy their choice of steak fajita, chicken fajita, or mixed fajita meat, their choice of black or refried beans, and inclusion of mexican rice, shredded cheese, guacamole, salsa roja, pico de gallo, sour cream and lettuce. Take the guesswork out of holiday meal preparation this holiday season by ordering the TC Holiday Party Pack online at catering.tacocabana.com or by calling 855-4MY-TACO.

Through the end of December, TC guests will receive a free $5 Holiday Guest Appreciation gift card for every $25 spent on TC gift cards, both in-person and online at TacoCabana.com; e-gift cards are also available. The Holiday Guest Appreciation Cards can be redeemed at any Texas TC location beginning two hours after activation and will remain active until March 31, 2022.