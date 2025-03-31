Apicii hospitality group is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of Tacalle, Midtown’s hidden taco garden filled with colorful, inviting seating and anchored by a vintage food truck. The open-air taqueria, which closed for the season in fall 2024, officially reopens on April 1 with a refreshed menu, crisp cocktails and free tacos for the first 150 guests starting at 11:30 a.m.

Located two blocks south of Bryant Park on 38th Street, Tacalle (the neighborhood’s only alley cantina) brings Mexico’s celebrated, convivial street food culture and authentic flavors to Midtown. It serves street-style tacos, guacamole and esquites alongside margaritas, craft cocktails and cervezas in an inviting open-air courtyard adorned with bright papel picados and playful murals. Following its reopening, Tacalle will celebrate its first anniversary on Cinco de Mayo with Born on Cinco, a fitting fiesta featuring Mexican-style street tacos, frozen margaritas and a live mariachi band. Keeping the anniversary celebrations going, the taqueria will launch Cinco of the Month on June 5, featuring $2 tres leches, $5 empanadas, $5 beer and $10 frozen margaritas. The all-day special will return on the fifth of every month.

“We’re thrilled to re-open our hidden taco garden just in time for Spring and Cinco de Mayo,” said CEO of Apicii Tom Dillon. “There’s nothing like it in Midtown! The lively taqueria is inspired by the great times and delicious food our team has shared in Mexico, and we’re excited to welcome the neighborhood back for a second season of tacos, margaritas and al fresco dining in the heart of the city.”

New additions to Tacalle’s Mexican menu include Takis Locos ($12), a spicy twist on the classic esquites with takis, mayo and extra chili powder and savory and sweet Empanadas (two for $12), with flavors like Chorizo & Potato and Empanadas de Calabacin.

Guests can still enjoy fan favorites, including Chips & Salsa ($9), Guacamole en Molacajeta ($15), Nachos ($15), Quesadillas ($13) and several varieties of corn tortilla Street Tacos (three for $13), including Beef Brisket Barbacoa, Pork Carnitas and Chicken Tinga; and desserts like Churros ($10) with Mexican chocolate dipping sauce, Tres Leches ($10) with mango salsa and Empanadas de Dulce de Leches y Manzana ($10).

On the drink menu, Tacalle has all-new craft cocktails, including the Paloma ($14) with Espolòn reposado, lime and Jarritos grapefruit soda; Spicy Margarita ($14) with Ghost Tequila, Cointreau, lime,

agave and Fire Tincture; and Michelada ($9) with Tecate and Cholula Michelada mix. Guests can still enjoy refreshing Margaritas ($14) served frozen or on the rocks in four vine-ripe fruit flavors (watermelon, passionfruit, strawberry or classic lime). Tacalle also serves a selection of Mexican cervezas ($8), Jarritos ($5), Smooth Water ($8) and Agua Frescas ($7), featuring the Chef’s Choice Flavor of the Week.

Tacalle will be open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and available on DoorDash and Uber Eats. Guests can also enjoy Taco Tuesdays every week, featuring a 3-for-$12 taco deal, exclusive off-menu tacos, $35 beer buckets and $60 margarita pitchers. Tacalle can host small events, including corporate happy hours, birthdays, celebrations and more.