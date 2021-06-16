Taco John’s Debuts Fried Chicken Taco

Taco John’s just debuted its all-new, bigger. bolder. better. Fried Chicken Taco. The brand is inviting chicken lovers to ditch the bun and savor the flavor of crispy all-white meat chicken tenders topped with your choice of two unique sauces – jalapeño ranch or new chipotle lime sauce – all tucked inside a warm flour tortilla. At just $2.49 each, your wallet will be just as grateful as your taste buds.

“When our chefs brought us the Fried Chicken Taco to taste-test, we all looked at each other and said, ‘This is a total game changer,” says Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “It’s like when chocolate met peanut butter, when ham met cheese or when spaghetti met meatballs. The Fried Chicken Taco is bold and distinctively delicious, because the flavors burst through the tortilla, rather than getting lost in a bun. There’s nothing like it out there, and we can’t wait for our guests to try it out.”

The Fried Chicken Taco is now available a la carte, as a combo meal or in multi-packs at your favorite Taco John’s.

And the excitement doesn’t stop there. Taco John’s is inviting guests to join in celebrating its sweet victory on National Fried Chicken Day. On Tuesday, July 6, Taco John’s is giving away one free Fried Chicken Taco to guests who make a purchase and redeem the offer with the Taco John’s App. Guests who already have the App will see the coupon in their Offers tab on the morning of the launch.