Taco John’s is calling on its guests to get their party pants on to come try its new menu addition: Fiesta Softshell Tacos!

Now available at all Taco John’s locations, Fiesta Softshell Tacos were developed to deliver a bright flavor profile, which guests in the test markets praised as fresh and zesty, with premium protein options. Guests get their choice of grilled all-white meat chicken or hand-cut sirloin steak wrapped in a soft flour tortilla topped with creamy, savory Fiesta sauce that packs a touch of tangy heat, plus fresh Pico de Gallo that’s made in-house, a four-cheese blend, and crisp, shredded lettuce.

To get the party started, Taco John’s is launching a limited time offer: 2 for $5 Fiesta Chicken Softshell Tacos.

Taco John’s is committed to bringing guests more bang for the bite. In addition to savoring 2 for $5 Fiesta Chicken Softshell Tacos for a limited time, Taco John’s guests can opt for satisfying options every day with the $2-3-4 Value Menu. Bigger Bolder Rewards Members can keep an eye on the Taco John’s app for First Days of Fall Savings with new daily deals through the end of the month, including freebies and discounts on popular items.