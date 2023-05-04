Taco John's to Offer Free Churros

Taco John’s is inviting guests to treat themselves by indulging in its crispy, crunchy, sweet, cinnamony and always-craveable churros for free on Wednesday, May 10.

That’s right. For one day only, guests can indulge in the traditional Spanish churro — imported from Spain, fried in-house daily and dusted with cinnamon sugar to deliver a crispy, hot exterior with a decadent, soft interior — on the house, instead of the usual $2.29.

“Our churros are already a fan favorite on our ValuEST Menu, so what could be better than a free one?” says Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “After experiencing one of the snowiest winters on record out in the upper Midwest, we figured our guests everywhere deserve a delicious, warm treat for powering through bad weather and to make more special memories as we wait for summer. Whether you’ve had a bad or a good day, stop by your favorite Taco John’s to make sure it's a sweet day!”

Taco John’s plans to give away nearly 40,000 churros nationwide on May 10. However, fans of the cinnamony goodness will want to get to their nearest Taco John’s as soon as possible because each location will only have 100 free churros available. Limit one free churro per person upon request in-store or at the drive-thru only, not available with digital or delivery orders.