Ahead of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced this year’s Small Business Persons of the Year winners from the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. Kristen & Carlos Corral & Regina and Dan Simmons owners of Tacotarian were selected as Nevada’s Small Business Persons of the Year for 2025.

“Winning the SBA Small Business Persons of the Year award for Nevada is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work, passion, and resilience it takes to run a small business today. In an era where small businesses face more challenges than ever—from rising costs to workforce shortages—this recognition reinforces the importance of perseverance, innovation, and community support. We are proud to represent Nevada on the national stage and will continue our mission to grow, create jobs, and make a lasting impact in our industry and beyond.”- Tacotarian Founders

Each year, the SBA celebrates National Small Business Week by recognizing the achievements of outstanding small business owners and entrepreneurs across the United States. All 53 winners have been invited to attend ceremonies in Washington, D.C., May 4-5, where they will be honored with their individual award along with special recognition of the runner-up and the naming of the 2025 National Small Business Person of the Year.