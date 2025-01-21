Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, the fast-casual brand known for its fresh, Mediterranean-inspired dishes, is welcoming 2025 and reflecting on a year of remarkable milestones and community-focused growth. From record-breaking expansion and innovative menu offerings to meaningful philanthropic efforts, Taziki’s demonstrated in 2024 that its commitment to hospitality and quality food continues to make a lasting impact on customers nationwide.

In 2024, Taziki’s opened eight new locations, reaching a milestone of 100 stores open nationwide. The brand expanded into new markets, including Missouri and Michigan, and signed multiple development agreements, averaging five units per deal.

“As we reflect on the past year, we are so proud of everyone who made this success possible and are grateful for the ability to serve so many communities across the country,” said Dan Simpson, CEO. “We’re starting 2025 strong, opening two units in early January with five more to come by quarter two — we’re ready to be even better this year.”

True to its mission, Taziki’s continued its commitment to giving back in 2024, supporting important causes and helping those in need. Many locations supported local events, schools, and non-profits, while corporately, major initiatives included:

Red Cross Hurricane Relief: In October, Taziki’s corporate locations teamed up with guests to collect and donate $2,500 for hurricane relief efforts. This was achieved through in-store point-of-sale and online donations, where guests contributed $1, $3 or $5 at checkout.

Veterans Day “Gyros For Our Heroes”: Taziki’s honored veterans by serving 3,060 free grilled chicken gyros, surpassing last year’s total by more than 700 meals.

Wounded Warrior Project: Taziki’s introduced a new initiative in 2024, donating $1 from every gyro sold on Veterans Day to the Wounded Warrior Project. This resulted in a generous contribution by Taziki’s operators of $8,200 to support veterans.

The company also experienced a surge in its catering business, with over half of its locations reporting double-digit growth in catering sales, solidifying the brand as a top choice for corporate events, parties and special gatherings.

Several new dishes launched in 2024, each offering a fresh twist on Mediterranean classics. The Grilled Fish with Homemade Caper-Dill Sauce quickly became a guest favorite and will return in 2025. Falafel, originally designed for plant-based diners, was added as a permanent menu item, appealing to a wide range of guests. The seasonal Watermelon Spinach Salad offered a refreshing summer addition, and the Street Gyro delivered a bold take on the traditional gyro.