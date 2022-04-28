Teachers Get a Free Cheeseburger at Sonic for Teacher Appreciation Day

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday, May 3, Sonic Drive-In will match up to $1.5 million in donations to DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers. Sonic is also thanking teachers by offering a free cheeseburger with purchase to all enrolled in the Sonic Teachers’ Circle, a free rewards program exclusively for educators available through the Sonic App.

Funded through every drink purchase, Sonic’s Limeades for Learning has donated more than $20 million to funding local classrooms since its inception 13 years ago, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

Through the brand’s longstanding partnership with DonorsChoose, Sonic guests have helped to bring to life requests from more than 30,000 teachers, impacting more than six million students nationwide. Classroom requests range from basic needs like writing supplies and new books to help students develop a love of reading, to more innovative requests such as providing butterfly cocoons and robotics kits for engaging science lessons.

“Limeades for Learning is an initiative that Sonic holds dear and we’re proud to partner with DonorsChoose on this important work,” Lori Abou Habib, Chief Marketing Officer of Sonic says. “Through Limeades for Learning, every drink purchase at SONIC not only brings joy to our guests, but also students and teachers in the classroom. It's our way of saying 'thank you' to the teachers who truly make a difference and impact so many children's lives.”

During Teacher Appreciation Day, Sonic will match 50% of each donation to teachers’ requests on DonorsChoose, up to $1.5 million. Sonic fans and guests can visit DonorsChoose.org, where thousands of teachers have posted requests seeking support to engage students with classroom resources.

“Research shows that funding a teacher’s project through DonorsChoose makes them significantly more likely to continue teaching, and Sonic understands how important it is to empower these educators by providing the extra resources they need in their classrooms,” says Alix Guerrier, CEO of DonorsChoose. “Sonic’s commitment for Teacher Appreciation Day will fund thousands of programs, support numerous teachers, and enrich the education of so many students around the U.S.”

To further show their appreciation for educators, Sonic is offering all enrolled in Sonic’s Teachers’ Circle Rewards program a free cheeseburger with purchase beginning May 3. Any teacher, faculty or staff at a K-12 or degree-granting university can use the SONIC App to sign up for Teachers’ Circle and start receiving additional rewards today.

Since 2009, Sonic’s Limeades for Learning program has contributed more than $20 million to directly fund local education programs. Visit DonorsChoose.org and donate to one or more of the thousands of public school teacher requests seeking support to provide students with educational resources.