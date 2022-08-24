Tech Startup ReviewReply.AI to Launch in Late September

Tech startup ReviewReply.AI announced the launch date of their automatic review response solution targeted at restaurant owners and operators.

“We’re excited to help operators save precious time while strengthening their brand among potential customers,” says founder and Chief Executive Officer Henry Coan. “This is a big step forward for busy owners and operators looking to spend more time building their business without sacrificing their reputation.”

ReviewReply.AI generates coherent and specific responses to incoming reviews via artificial intelligence. The ReviewReply.AI team screens the AI response before posting it on the business's behalf, thus taking a tedious, time-consuming task off of busy operators’ plates.

ReviewReply.AI will launch on September 26th, 2022.