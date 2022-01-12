Teriyaki Madness to Donate Portion of Sales to Colorado Wildfire Victims

Last week hundreds of homes were lost and tens of thousands of people were evacuated after wind-driven wildfires tore through neighborhoods in the Boulder area. Denver based Teriyaki Madness is joining relief efforts by donating 50% of all sales from all Colorado locations on Jan. 15th.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management has opened a disaster assistance center where they, and other partners, will conduct needs assessment and provide services to our neighbors. The Wildfire Fund is distributing $5M in financial assistance to those whose homes have been destroyed or damaged and an additional $500K to support the needs of evacuees from this fund.

Where: All Colorado Teriyaki Madness Locations