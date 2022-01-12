Teriyaki Madness to Donate Portion of Sales to Colorado Wildfire Victims

Last week hundreds of homes were lost and tens of thousands of people were evacuated after wind-driven wildfires tore through neighborhoods in the Boulder area. Denver based Teriyaki Madness is joining relief efforts by donating 50% of all sales from all Colorado locations on Jan. 15th.
The Boulder Office of Emergency Management has opened a disaster assistance center where they, and other partners, will conduct needs assessment and provide services to our neighbors. The Wildfire Fund is distributing $5M in financial assistance to those whose homes have been destroyed or damaged and an additional $500K to support the needs of evacuees from this fund.
Where: All Colorado Teriyaki Madness Locations
- Wheat Ridge: 3500 Youngfield Street
- Broomfield: 4700 W 121st Ave #200
- Johnstown: 4944 Thompson Parkway Building D
- Greeley: 4111 Centerplace Drive Suite 104
- Greenwood Village: 8547 E Arapahoe Road Suite F
- Denver: 8080 E Union Ave Suite 130
- Littleton: 5866 S. Wadsworth Blvd Suite 3600
- Firestone : 4275 City Center Drive Suite E
- Longmont: 1232 S Hover St. Suite 100
