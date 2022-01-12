    Teriyaki Madness to Donate Portion of Sales to Colorado Wildfire Victims

    Industry News | January 12, 2022

    Last week hundreds of homes were lost and tens of thousands of people were evacuated after wind-driven wildfires tore through neighborhoods in the Boulder area. Denver based Teriyaki Madness is joining relief efforts by donating 50% of all sales from all Colorado locations on Jan. 15th.

    The Boulder Office of Emergency Management has opened a disaster assistance center where they, and other partners, will conduct needs assessment and provide services to our neighbors. The Wildfire Fund is distributing $5M in financial assistance to those whose homes have been destroyed or damaged and an additional $500K to support the needs of evacuees from this fund.

    Where: All Colorado Teriyaki Madness Locations

    • Wheat Ridge: 3500 Youngfield Street                        
    • Broomfield: 4700 W 121st Ave #200
    • Johnstown: 4944 Thompson Parkway Building D     
    • Greeley: 4111 Centerplace Drive Suite 104  
    • Greenwood Village: 8547 E Arapahoe Road  Suite F
    • Denver: 8080 E Union Ave Suite 130
    • Littleton: 5866 S. Wadsworth Blvd Suite 3600           
    • Firestone : 4275 City Center Drive Suite E   
    • Longmont: 1232 S Hover St. Suite 100         
    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

