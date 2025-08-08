Hubspoke Brands, a bold new franchising platform redefining multi-brand ownership in the fast casual restaurant space, today announced the official opening of its first ever co-branded Wayback Burgers and Molte Pizze location at 175 Kinderkamack Rd. in Emerson, NJ on Saturday, August 9. The new location continues Wayback Burgers’ expansion in New Jersey and marks the official debut of Molte Pizze, Hubspoke’s new fast casual pizza concept.

As a well-established better burger brand, Wayback Burgers brings its beloved, made-to-order menu to Emerson, featuring delicious burgers available as single patties or classic doubles, along with cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches, and crave-worthy sides like fries, tots, onion rings and fried pickles—plus its signature hand-dipped milkshakes made with Blue Bunny ice cream. Going “way” beyond the burger, the co-branded location also introduces Molte Pizze, Hubspoke’s new fast casual pizza concept that celebrates America’s love of pizza through three iconic styles—crispy Tavern, foldable New York and cheesy, caramelized Detroit—along with fresh salads. This first-of-its-kind restaurant, owned and operated by new Hubspoke Brands franchisee Rob Obernauer, marks the official debut of the company’s co-branded model.

“This is an incredible milestone for Hubspoke Brands, and we could not have asked for a better franchisee to bring it to life with us than Rob,” said John Eucalitto, CEO of Hubspoke Brands. “Born and raised in Emerson, and operating multiple businesses in the region, Rob is deeply connected with the community and we’re thrilled to introduce the first-ever co-branded Wayback Burgers and Molte Pizze with him. This dual-concept location represents the future of multi-brand franchising, offering guests the best of both brands under one roof with an exciting variety of fresh, craveable options. We’re looking forward to the official opening this Saturday and are eager to see Rob and his team succeed.”

The opening of the Emerson location represents the first proven model of Hubspoke Brands’ innovative multi-brand strategy.By combining two complementary concepts—Wayback Burgers and Molte Pizze—under one roof, Hubspoke is pioneering a new model of fast casual franchising that offers franchisees greater operational flexibility, increased revenue potential and streamlined management. This approach empowers operators to serve diverse guest preferences while maximizing efficiency and scale. As the first multi-brand restaurant within the Hubspoke portfolio, the Emerson location is a blueprint for future growth, demonstrating the power and promise of Hubspoke’s vision to redefine the fast casual experience through dynamic, co-branded concepts.

“Many franchisees are multi-brand operators, including myself and when I first learned about Hubspoke Brands’ new range of fast-casual concepts, I was eager to explore the opportunities it would present to diversify my own portfolio which includes several successful businesses here in Emerson,” said Rob Obernauer, franchisee of Wayback Burgers and Molte Pizze Emerson. “The efficiencies that come with operating multiple brands from one franchisor are undeniable, and I take great pride in being the first Hubspoke Brands franchisee to open a co-branded location and more importantly, the first to debut their new Molte Pizze concept. Emerson is my home, and I’m deeply invested in revitalizing and redeveloping the area. With a focus on great service, incredible food and a welcoming atmosphere, I’m confident customers will be eager to experience what my team and I have to offer.”

The new co-branded 2,300-square-foot restaurant is designed to elevate the fast casual dining experience with a warm, modern interior and comfortable seating options, including upholstered banquettes, booths and floating community tables. Combining crave-worthy burgers and handcrafted pizza under one roof, the co-branded location will create 35 new jobs and bring Hubspoke’s forward-thinking multi-brand strategy to life. Now, in one location, guests can choose from the diverse menu of one of the country’s fastest-growing better burger brands while also experiencing Molte Pizze’s fresh take on pizza—an authentic yet innovative concept that combines Italian tradition with new-age creativity and premium ingredients. The co-branded Wayback Burgers and Molte Pizze restaurant is open Monday through Sunday, from 10:30 AM to 9:00 PM, serving as a go-to dining experience for the Emerson community and beyond.

Hubspoke Brands is now accepting inquiries from prospective franchisees interested in operating and scaling a multi-brand portfolio, representing the next evolution in fast casual franchising. Featuring a diverse lineup of concepts—including the beloved Wayback Burgers, with operations in 36 states, and the multi-style pizza concept Molte Pizze—Hubspoke Brands offers franchisees a unique opportunity to grow dynamic, multi-brand businesses.

To learn more about Hubspoke Brands and its portfolio of concepts, visit www.hubspokebrands.com. Guests can explore menus, find locations, and access exclusive offers by joining the Wayback Rewards program at https://waybackburgers.com/rewards/. For additional information on Wayback Burgers and Molte Pizze locations, menus, promotions, and franchise opportunities, visit WaybackBurgers.com, MoltePizze.com, or connect with us on Facebook, X or Instagram.