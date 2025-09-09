The Red Chickz, the viral West Coast hot chicken sensation with over 1.2 million TikTok followers and a crave-worthy twist on Nashville Heat, is officially making its debut in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The brand has inked a multi-unit franchise agreement with local entrepreneur Nazar Osman, marking its first-ever entrance into the DFW market. This major move ignites a bold new chapter in The Red Chickz’s national growth and emphasizes North Texas as a top-priority development zone, with long-term potential for dozens of locations across the region.

Why Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the nation’s fastest-growing metropolitan areas, ranking as the fourth-largest metro in the U.S. Its reputation as a thriving economic hub, home to multiple Fortune 500 companies and a flourishing suburban expansion, makes it a prime location for a crave-forward brand like The Red Chickz.

Key strengths of the DFW market include:

Population density & diversity: Over 8 million residents.

Over 8 million residents. Explosive suburban growth: Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Allen, and beyond.

Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Allen, and beyond. Above-average incomes: Strong purchasing power for dining.

Strong purchasing power for dining. A vibrant dining culture: Appetite for bold, innovative flavors.

“Dallas-Fort Worth has everything we look for in a flagship market, and having a partner like Nazar makes this the perfect moment to scale here,” said Shawn Lalehzarian, Co-Founder and CEO of The Red Chickz. “Nazar knows the neighborhoods, understands hospitality at a high level, and shares our commitment to quality. Together, we plan to build a meaningful footprint across the metroplex.”

Agreement Details

The multi-unit agreement was finalized in 2025. Specific site announcements and opening timelines will be shared as leases are executed.

“I discovered The Red Chickz while researching franchise concepts, and their quality food, social media presence, and strong support system stood out immediately,” said Nazar Osman. “After visiting locations in LA and San Diego, I knew this was the right fit. Dallas-Fort Worth, especially the fast-growing North Dallas suburbs, is the perfect place to introduce the brand and build lasting success.”

This deal builds on The Red Chickz’ Texas momentum, following the Cypress (Houston metro) opening and a recently signed Beaumont franchise agreement. Together, these developments reinforce the brand’s dedication to establishing a strong presence across the Lone Star State.

A Brand Poised for Texas Growth

The Red Chickz has carved a niche in the hot chicken category with seven spice levels and creative menu innovations like the Honey Butter Sandwich and Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos. Paired with an energetic service model and viral social media buzz, the brand is built to thrive in North Texas’ experience-driven dining scene.

With franchise agreements secured in California, North Carolina, New Jersey, and beyond, and more than 35 units in development nationwide, The Red Chickz is executing a scalable, high-demand model that delivers for both guests and franchisees.