The Red Chickz, the fast-casual powerhouse known for its bold West Coast spin on the crunchiest, most flavorful Nashville Hot Chicken, is turning up the heat in its home market of California with a brand-new 3-unit franchise agreement in Bakersfield, CA. Leading the charge is franchise partner, Gurdish Kaur, who is introducing The Red Chickz’s signature crunch, spice, and crave-worthy flair to Bakersfield.

“Bakersfield is known for country music and Southern-style food, making it the perfect place to bring our hot chicken. We’re excited to build a lasting footprint across California by introducing The Red Chickz to the residents of Bakersfield,” said Shawn Lalehzarian, Co-Founder and CEO of The Red Chickz. “Gurdish exemplifies the passion for quality, hospitality, and innovation that drives us as a brand. We can’t think of a better individual to bring our brand to Bakersfield.”

Since opening its first location in Downtown Los Angeles in 2018, The Red Chickz has gained national attention for reinventing Nashville Hot Chicken with a California twist. The brand has developed a cult following due to its viral social media presence, innovative menu, and culinary excellence.

With a menu that includes seven spice levels and unique creations like the Honey Butter Sandwich and Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos, The Red Chickz is redefining the fast-casual experience and pushing the boundaries of comfort food.

“Our brand was born in Los Angeles. It all started right here in California, so we are always excited when we get to increase our presence in the very place where it all began. We can’t wait for Bakersfield to see what the hype is all about,” said Spencer Sabatasso, VP of Development for the Red Chickz.

Now with franchise agreements signed in Texas, California, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and New Jersey, and 28 additional locations in development, The Red Chickz is growing with purpose—one spicy bite at a time.