Tijuana Flats Announces Promotions for 4th of July Weekend

Tijuana Flats announced its promotional lineup for the 4th of July weekend. From Saturday, July 1 to Monday, July 3, guests can take advantage of the following deals as they celebrate Independence Day:

Free Dueling Queso Starter with purchase of a Taco Meal Kit

Guests who purchase a taco meal kit will receive a free dueling queso starter with their purchase. The taco meal kit feeds 4-6 people and includes one taco meal kit, a 4-oz bottle of signature hot sauce, a 4-pack of margaritas (or two gallons of tea or lemonade), and a choice of cookie dough flautas or churro bites for $34.99. Drink options vary based on location, and additional fees apply for steak tacos. The dueling queso starter features the brand’s signature gold queso, queso blanco and chips.

Margarita Packs

Tijuana Flats guests can keep the party going by ordering a four-pack margaritas for $20 and eight-pack margaritas for $35.

Free Delivery

Guests who place orders of $30 or more through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app or online at order.tijuanaflats.com will receive free delivery. Additional service fee applies, and the offer is not available through third-party delivery partners.

Alcohol is not available for delivery. No substitutions. Additional exclusions may apply. Free Delivery promotion includes a 10% service fee. Void where prohibited.