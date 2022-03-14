Tijuana Flats to Host All-Day Happy Hour on St. Patrick's Day

In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, Tijuana Flats is offering an all-day happy hour deal on March 17. Guests can enjoy $3 Mexican drafts throughout the day as they celebrate in style with mouth-watering Tex-Mex at participating Tijuana Flats locations.
Guests must be 21 years of age or older and provide valid ID for the offer. Valid for dine-in only. The St. Patrick’s Day promotion is only valid on March 17. No substitutions. Additional exclusions may apply.
