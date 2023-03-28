TikTok's fastfoodlegend Opens Virtual Restaurant in L.A.

fastfoodlegend, the TikTok sensation known for their viral videos featuring excessive amounts of sauces and flavorings on fast food items, has announced the opening of a one-of-a-kind restaurant. Located in "The Hub" virtual food court at 5200 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038, the new eatery is set to satisfy the cravings of fans who have been replicating these unique and visually striking creations at home.

The restaurant's simple yet enticing menu offers three items: the fastfoodlegend Legendary Burger, Extra fastfoodlegend Legendary Sauce, and V8 Vegetable Juice. Each fastfoodlegend Legendary Burger comes with printed instructions, gloves, and a disposable smock to ensure a fun and mess-free experience for customers. An instructional video on how to assemble the burger can be found at bit.ly/fastfoodlegend.

fastfoodlegend’s venture into the culinary world is inspired by the immense popularity of their TikTok videos, which have amassed over 13 billion views. What began as a parody of the “Instagram-to-trashcan pipeline” of food influencers in Southern California quickly morphed into a phenomenon that fans couldn't resist trying for themselves. Now, with the opening of the fastfoodlegend restaurant, everyone can enjoy the unique taste sensation without the considerable effort of making one at home.

The restaurant is available for takeout only, with all orders pre-packaged for customer convenience. fastfoodlegend's delectable creations can be found on both Uber Eats and GrubHub, making it easier than ever for fans to indulge in their favorite viral sensation.