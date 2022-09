Starting September 28 through October 31, participating Tim Hortons restaurants are offering a Trick-or-Treat Bucket filled with 31 Timbits for a festive, spooky treat. The bucket can be refilled with Timbits at Tim Hortons US restaurants for $5 or used to collect candy during trick-or-treating. Each bucket is $9.99 SRP with Timbits or $3.99 SRP without Timbits.