Tim Hortons' 'Roll Up to Win' Promotion Returns

This year, Tim Hortons iconic Roll Up To Win promotion is all digital and every Roll is a win. From March 7 through April 3, 2022, Tim Hortons guests will earn one digital Roll for every eligible menu item purchased when scanning for Tims Rewards using their Tim Hortons app, physical Tims Rewards card or placing an order online.

Eligible menu items include any Hot or Cold Beverage (excluding espresso shot, fountain drinks and Ready to Drink beverages). Guests can reveal their Rolls to win great prizes on their Tim Hortons app or at the Roll Up To Win website.

“We’re so excited to introduce the all-digital Roll Up to Win this year,” says Ricardo Azevedo, Regional President for Tim Hortons U.S. “By making the promotion entirely digital, we’re able to offer bigger and better prizes for our valued loyalty guests.”

This year’s grand prizes include a 2022 Bronco Big Bend, week-long stays at select Hilton resorts in Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Curaçao, Samsung TVs and Galaxy Books, Skullcandy earbuds, PKG Daily Essentials and Xbox Series S gaming consoles. Guests also have the chance to win over 600,000 FREE Tim Hortons coffee and donuts offers, and Tims Rewards points.

For the full list of prizes, details, and more promotion information, visit RollUpToWin.com. Roll Up To Win is open to registered Tims Rewards members in the United States (excluding Florida).