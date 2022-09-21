Tim Hortons to Sell Coffee for 25 Cents

National Coffee Day and International Coffee Day are coming up and participating Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants are celebrating with coffee promos for valued guests.

On September 29th, celebrate National Coffee Day at Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants with a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee all day long when you order on the Tims app or on www.timhortons.com.

October 1st is International Coffee Day, so to extend the excitement, Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants are offering a $0.99 medium hot or iced coffee during the entire month of October when you order on the Tims app or on www.timhortons.com.