Tocabe Indigenous Marketplace Launches Direct-to-Tribe Ready Meal Program

Tocabe Indigenous Marketplace (Tocabe) announced the launch of its Direct-to-Tribe Ready Meal program in partnership with Spirit Lake Nation, part of their Seed to Soul brand mission. With its first shipment of 2,000 meals, Tocabe will provide monthly deliveries of nutritious, traditional meals to the Spirit Lake community over the next two years. The meals are made using ingredients sourced from Native businesses and People.

"We are thrilled to provide the Spirit Lake community with access to healthy, traditional meals," says Mary Greene Trottier, Director of Spirit Lake Nation's Food Distribution Program. "Thanks to USDA/AMS for supporting our efforts to expand nutrition access in Indian Country."

This innovative program offers a range of menu items made with high-quality, Native and locally-sourced ingredients, and comes fully cooked and ready to be heated and enjoyed. The meals will benefit members of the Food Distribution Program, targeting families and adults in need in the community. Recipients will pick up their meals at the community’s Food Distribution Program storefront.

The launch of the Direct to Tribe Ready Meal program marks years of hard work and capacity building in Indian Country, providing an opportunity for Tocabe to support Native producers and bring their delicious cuisine to more communities.

Said Ben Jacobs, co-Founder of Tocabe and member of the Osage Nation, “We are incredibly excited to begin our partnership with the Spirit Lake community. With the support of Spirit Lake, this partnership is the epitome of our Seed to Soul mission by sourcing, creating and distributing Native and Indigenous foods in a direct supply chain from the fields of producers to the hands of community members. Our partnership with Spirit Lake is the first step in supporting broader accessibility for traditional foods and meals in a nutritious convenient way.”