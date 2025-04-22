Tocabe: An American Indian Eatery, is now open at Denver International Airport (DEN), serving up bold, Native cuisine rooted in the flavors of the Rocky Mountain region. Located near Gate A38 in Concourse A, Tocabe offers travelers a rare and authentic taste of the original American food—right in the heart of one of the world’s busiest airports.

The restaurant opened on April 7, with a grand opening celebration scheduled for April 29 from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. in Concourse A by Gate A38. The event will honor the debut of four new restaurants operated by Mission Yogurt, Inc., a Denver-based hospitality company specializing in high-traffic airport dining. Alongside Tocabe, the celebration will spotlight the DEN grand openings of D Bar, The Bagel Deli & Restaurant and Williams & Graham.

The celebration will include remarks from Ben Jacobs, Tocabe’s Co-Founder and ​ member of the Osage Nation, about the company’s mission and significance of the DEN opening as well as traditional American Indian dancers and drummers, who will perform during the event. Guests can also enjoy complimentary fry bread nuggets, a sampling of Tocabe’s signature house-made fry bread.

“Denver International Airport is a gateway to the world, and we’re proud to be offering a taste of Native culture and cuisine to visitors from around the globe,” said Jacobs. “This is food that tells a story. It’s a story of the Indigenous communities across the country and food from the Rocky Mountain region. When you visit Tocabe, you’re tasting something truly original and deeply rooted in culture and community.”

Tocabe is one of the country’s only American Indian-owned and operated restaurant concepts. Founded by Jacobs and Matt Chandra, Tocabe blends ancestral recipes with modern flavors, using ingredients sourced Native first, local second. The DEN menu includes guest favorites like bison ribs, fry bread tacos, nachos, green chili stew, and salads, each crafted to highlight Indigenous ingredients and traditions.

As the third-busiest airport in the United States and the fifth-busiest in the world, DEN’s bustling international concourse provides the perfect setting for Tocabe to share its fast-casual dining concept with travelers from all across the globe. Guests can savor Tocabe’s innovative take on American Indian cuisine while learning about the rich heritage and cultural significance behind every dish.

“Opening in the international concourse gives us the chance to introduce travelers from all over the world to American Indian food. This is true American food, and we’re honored to share it here at Denver’s airport,” said Chandra.

In addition to its brick-and-mortar locations, Tocabe operates the Tocabe Indigenous Marketplace, an online platform where customers across the U.S. can order Native-sourced ingredients and ready-made Harvest Meals. This marketplace furthers Tocabe’s commitment to fostering food sovereignty and supporting Native producers and artisans.