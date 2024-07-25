Tocaya is adding delicious new items to their summer menu – Torta Combos and A La Carte Tortas! The Torta Combos are a delightful blend of both traditional and contemporary flavors.

The Chicken Torta Combo features chicken tinga, creamy guacamole, fresh queso fresco, crisp romaine lettuce, vegan chipotle crema and tangy tomatillo salsa. It also comes with a side and a refreshing agua fresca!

The Birria Torta Combo offers slow-cooked beef with the same mouthwatering toppings, providing a rich and savory experience paired with a side and agua fresca.

The Potato Torta Combo showcases purple Peruvian potato paired with signature ingredients, served with a side and an agua fresca as well.

Shrimp Torta includes grilled shrimp, guacamole, romaine lettuce, vegan chipotle crema, tomatillo salsa. Also, you guessed it, served with a side of agua fresca.

Tocaya prioritizes updating and evolving its menu, consistently introducing new, elevated items. Each Torta Combo is crafted with a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary flavors.