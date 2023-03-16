Tocaya Modern Mexican Creates Menu Item with UCLA Athletes, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Gabriela Jaquez

Bracket season is finally here, and Tocaya Modern Mexican is celebrating in style with a name, image and likeness (NIL) partnership that is sure to get hoops fans out of their seats!

Coinciding with the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments this month, the fast-growing Mexican cuisine concept announced today that it has joined forces with UCLA basketball stars and siblings, Jaime Jaquez Jr.and Gabriela Jaquez, to create The Jaquez Bowl. Authentically crafted by the brother and sister Bruin-tandem in a Tocaya kitchen, this limited-time offering features a combination of healthy and satiable ingredients with romaine lettuce, cilantro lime rice, sauteed fajita mix, black beans, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, guacamole, topped with Tajin tortilla strips and a lime wedge.

The Jaquez Bowl is available at all Tocaya locations from now through April 16.

“We wanted to make a splash with our first NIL partnership, and once we found out that Gabriela and Jaime were huge Tocaya fans, we knew this partnership would be perfect,” says One Table Restaurant Brands CMO Matt Smith. “It was fun seeing them come together in our kitchen and create magic just like they do every time they are out on the court. We can’t wait for fans to come in and try The Jaquez Bowl while cheering on every bucket that the Jaquez duo score throughout their tournaments.”

In his senior year at UCLA, Jaime has led the men’s basketball team with 17.1 points per game during the 2022-23 season. Tocaya fans can catch his first game of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 16, against UNC-Asheville. Gabriela has quickly become a reliable role player in her freshman season, appearing in all 34 games this season for the UCLA women’s team. She and the Bruins begin their NCAA Tournament run when they face Sacramento State on Saturday, March 18.

Born in Venice, Calif, Tocaya’s mission is for better eating by using bold flavors and the best ingredients in its signature “modern Mexican” cuisine. Its versatile menu is rooted in traditional recipes while naturally accommodating a variety of preferences, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free. Above all, Tocaya believes in making choices that positively impact health, community and the future of the planet.