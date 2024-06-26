TOGO’s Sandwiches, the beloved West Coast sandwich chain known for its premium ingredients and generous portions, has launched its new #40 BBQ Beef Sandwich just in time for summer.

The new #40 BBQ Beef Sandwich was tested at select locations in Fall 2023 and received overwhelmingly positive support from TOGOS’ fans. The new BBQ Beef sandwich is served hot and made-to-order with a quarter pound of tender roast beef that’s sliced in-house daily, marinated in a tangy Cattlemen’s Memphis BBQ sauce, and topped with dill pickles and red onions. Guests can customize it further by adding melty cheddar cheese or crispy bacon!

“We wanted to bring back a flavor profile that loyal TOGO’S fans have been requesting on social media for many years,” said Glenn Lunde, CEO of TOGO’s Eateries. “This even better version of our famous BBQ Beef sandwich features a new sauce, Cattlemen’s Memphis BBQ, with a perfect balance of tangy, sweet, and hickory smoke to give the sandwich just the right kick.. This sandwich is the essence of summer, and we can’t wait for our guests to fall in love with it all over again!”

For over five decades, TOGO’S has upheld its dedication to delivering high-quality, fresh ingredients, and outstanding customer service. With over 180 locations open or under development across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the brand remains committed to hand-mashing Hass avocados daily, using the freshest artisan breads, and offering premium and abundant portions. TOGO’s big, fresh, meaty, and delicious sandwiches set it apart from the rest.