Toppers Pizza is spreading some cheer with a pizza that conjures up the taste of a grilled burger — no spatula required. Just in time for the busy shopping season, the brand known for thinking outside the box is serving up a new Cheeseburger Pizza, Nov. 3 through Dec. 28.

Built on a tangy burger sauce base and piled high with 100% real Wisconsin mozzarella, cheddar cheese, seasoned beef, diced tomatoes, red onion and crispy pickles, this pizza brings a little out the jolly in everyone’s heart. Fans can also ham it up by adding bacon to the Cheeseburger Pizza, giving it an extra layer of savory cheer that sleighs with every bite. Forget leaving out milk and cookies this year — even Santa might trade them in for a little cheesy, tangy joy.

“The holidays are full of big plans and even bigger to-do lists. In the middle of running around, people crave something easy and satisfying,” said Mac Malchow, vice president of marketing and development for Toppers Pizza. “No cooking, no cleanup, just the classic flavor of cheeseburgers by the slice. It’s everything we love about this time of year, comfort food and a little bit of joyful indulgence.”

Available for dine-in, delivery and carryout, Toppers’ Cheeseburger Pizza is here for a good time, but not a long time. Pair it with the brand’s Coca-Cola bundle — a medium Cheeseburger Pizza and two 20-ounce Cokes for just $13.99 — and make this holiday season deliciously easy.

Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers Pizza offers more than a million combinations of high-quality toppings. Guests can order through toppers.com, the Toppers Pizza app, or by calling a participating location. The brand’s commitment to fresh, handmade products means guests can expect the same quality and variety they’ve come to love in-store, via delivery or from catering. For more information or to place an order, visit toppers.com