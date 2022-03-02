Tory Bartlett Named Chief Brand Officer of Moe’s Southwest Grill

Focus Brands, parent company of Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill, and Schlotzsky’s, announced the appointment of Tory Bartlett as Chief Brand Officer for Moe’s Southwest Grill. Bartlett has been with Focus Brands for three years, most recently serving as Chief Brand Officer for Schlotzsky’s.

“Tory’s impressive leadership with Schlotzsky’s has helped propel the brand forward,” says Joe Guith, Restaurant Category president, Focus Brands. “Moe’s Southwest Grill has incredible potential to continue to grow and evolve, and with Tory’s operations-centric mindset and proven track record for successful brand management, we are excited about what’s next for the brand.”

During his tenure as Schlotzsky’s Chief Brand Officer, Bartlett introduced two new prototypes as well as overhauled the menu to streamline operations and maximize kitchen efficiency. The brand also had a record number of new deal signings in 2021, adding an additional 124 restaurants to the pipeline. Bartlett brings over 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry having worked in leadership roles at Tin Lizzy’s and Hooters prior to joining Focus Brands.